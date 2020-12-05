Menu
Danny Glover
1936 - 2020
BORN
February 26, 1936
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Air Force
Danny Glover's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Strickland Funeral Home in Louisburg, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
12:45p.m.
Nobles Chapel Baptist Church
7330 Old Raleigh Road, Sims, North Carolina 27880
Dec
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Nobles Chapel Baptist Church
7330 Old Raleigh Road, Sims, North Carolina 27880
