Danny Miller
1947 - 2020
BORN
March 3, 1947
DIED
November 7, 2020
Danny Miller's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery in Kansas City, MO .

Published by Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 9:00a.m.
Terrace Park Funeral Home
801 Northwest 108th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64155
Nov
13
Funeral service
9:00a.m. - 9:30a.m.
Terrace Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street (Shoal Creek Pkwy), Kansas City, Missouri 64155
GUEST BOOK
