Danny Sutherland
1939 - 2020
BORN
April 9, 1939
DIED
November 11, 2020
Danny Sutherland's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Norwalk, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walker Funeral Home website.

Published by Walker Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home
98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857
Nov
17
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home
98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857
Walker Funeral Home
