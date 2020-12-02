Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Danny Vance
1965 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1965
DIED
November 28, 2020
Danny Vance's passing at the age of 55 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Littleton Funeral Home in Sabina, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Danny in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Littleton Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Littleton Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Littleton Funeral Home
104 N Jackson St, Sabina, OH 45169
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Littleton Funeral Home
104 N. Jackson St, Sabina, Ohio 45169
Dec
3
Service
11:00a.m.
Littleton Funeral Home
104 N Jackson St, Sabina, OH 45169
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Littleton Funeral Home
104 N. Jackson St, Sabina, Ohio 45169
Funeral services provided by:
Littleton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.