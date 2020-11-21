Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Danny White
1949 - 2020
BORN
February 10, 1949
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Danny White's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ernst Funeral Home in Waukee, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Danny in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ernst Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ernst Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ernst Funeral & Cremation Services
80 NE Dartmoor Drive, Waukee, Iowa 50263
Nov
30
Committal
11:00a.m.
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Adel, Iowa 50003
Funeral services provided by:
Ernst Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.