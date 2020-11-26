Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dante Nino
1922 - 2020
BORN
December 24, 1922
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Dante Nino's passing at the age of 97 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Biondi Funeral Home in Nutley, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dante in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Biondi Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Biondi Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Biondi Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.