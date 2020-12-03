Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Daovong Khouanmany
1968 - 2020
BORN
December 4, 1968
DIED
November 29, 2020
Daovong Khouanmany's passing at the age of 51 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by North Sacramento Funeral Home in Sacramento, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Daovong in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the North Sacramento Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by North Sacramento Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
North Sacramento Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.