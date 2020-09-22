On Sunday, September 13, 2020, our beloved Darcia passed away from ovarian cancer at home supported by her loving family. Darcia possessed an abundance of intellect, charm, wit, playfulness, and beauty. She was effervescent, with a zest for life, education, travel, friends, and family. Darcia is exceptionally loved by many and is dearly missed.
Darcia was born on April 1, 1967, to E. Wayne and Carol Ann (Rock) Dudman in Ogden, Utah. She graduated from Bonneville High School where she excelled in academics, served as a senior class officer, and ran track. She went on to attend Dixie College and the University of Utah, graduating with a Bachelor of Art in English and a minor in Spanish. Her educational pursuits also took her to Washington D.C. to complete an internship, to Spain to study Spanish at the University of Salamanca, to UCLA summer semester to study literature, and to NYU to learn the art of jewelry making. Darcia remained an avid and vocal Ute fan!
After college, Darcia and her dear friends Charles Peterson and Jeff Thalman opened a successful boutique store in Provo, Utah called Black and White. Later, she moved Black and White to the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City as a solo venture, where she designed and sold her own jewelry among other curios. Her professional life continued with CORT Events Furnishings, where she enjoyed success as an Account Executive.
Darcia moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in early 2003, where she met and fell in love with Brock Allen Taylor. They married on June 26, 2004, and have two beautiful and sweet children, Sloan Wayne (age 15) and Stella Carlee (age 11) Taylor. Her marriage to Brock and life in Las Vegas brought Darcia great happiness and fulfillment. Darcia treasured their children.
Darcia possessed an effortless ability to express herself in the most clever, cultivated, witty, and entertaining ways. Her curious mind led her to pursue a wide range of knowledge and interests, which fueled meaningful conversations and forged lasting connections. Darcia had a boundless sense of humor and was the life of every party. She has many dear, lifelong friends from every stage of her accomplished and colorful life. Her life is remarkable for the many and diverse people who loved her dearly. In turn, her love and life has left an indelible mark on us.
Darcia is survived by her husband Brock, children Sloan and Stella, parents Wayne and Carol Ann, and sisters Jennifer (Erik Jensen) Dudman and JeriAnn (Matthew) Layton.
Friends and loved ones are encouraged to attend the viewing on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary at 836 36th St in Ogden, Utah.
Funeral services for family and close friends will be on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary. For those who would like to participate virtually, funeral services will be live-streamed online at www.leavittsmortuary.com
(link will be provided on obituary page) and a recording will be available thereafter.
Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required.
Donations to the Darcia Dudman Taylor Memorial Fund, for benefit of her family and children, can be made at any America First Credit Union branch or by phone at 1-800-999-3961.
