Dareld Nye
1943 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1943
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Shriner
United States Navy
VFW
Dareld Nye's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harter And Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dareld in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harter And Schier Funeral Home website.

Published by Harter And Schier Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
So sorry to hear of Dareld's passing. He was such a great guy and will be missed. Sorry we can't there as we are in Florida. We send our condolences to you and your family.
Tim and Diane Hall
Friend
November 26, 2020
I remember him from SRMC. I worked critical care so I made many transports with Dareld. Was so kind and caring to the patients and staff!
Mary Fischer
Coworker
November 26, 2020
Dareld was a nice person always made people smile, and he was a good person to work with :) I’m going to miss him. My condolences to his family.
Renee
Friend
November 26, 2020
I work in xray at St. Rita's. Always enjoyed our weekly conversations. Nicest guy I have ever met. My condolences to the family.
Rob Verhoff
Coworker
November 25, 2020
Such a kind, caring friend and co-worker. Will definitely my good friend, Dareld........
Sid Hooks
Coworker
November 25, 2020
Deb and family, I am so incredibly saddened to hear of Dareld's passing. He was a great co-worker and friend over the years. I will miss running into him and catching up on your family. My thoughts and deepest sympathies to you all.
Crystal Dunifon
Friend
November 25, 2020
Jerry, my condolences!

Bill Haidle
Bill Haidle
November 25, 2020