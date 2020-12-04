Menu
Darin Keskimaki
1973 - 2020
BORN
December 27, 1973
DIED
December 1, 2020
Darin Keskimaki's passing at the age of 46 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bowerman Funeral Home - Munising in Munising, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bowerman Funeral Home - Munising website.

Published by Bowerman Funeral Home - Munising on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bowerman Funeral Home, Inc.
302 E. Superior St., Munising, Michigan 49862
Bowerman Funeral Home - Munising
