Darin Brent Williams, 43, passed away June 20, 2020 in the arms of a close friend, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.



He was born September 15, 1976 the son of Roger W. and Linda M. Machacek Williams in Ogden, Utah.



He served in the U.S. Army for six years and was a Civil Servant at Hill Air Force Base for more than 20 years.



He loved camping, fishing, riding his motorcycle and his family; but his greatest love was spreading kindness to everyone he met.



Darin is survived by his sons, Bradley L. Williams and GaVvyn J. Williams, Layton; his parents and sister, Rebecca A. Williams Bryan (Jason), Layton; his nieces, Candace N. Bryan, Layton and Jessica M. Bryan, California; his great-aunt, Alvena R. Williams, California.



Funeral services will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



The family will also be having an "Open House" Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Darin's residence in Layton.



Due to COVID-19 mask wearing and social distancing is encouraged.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.