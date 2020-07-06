Darla Jean Payne Checketts 1962-2020
Darla passed away June 23, 2020 a victim of Covid-19. She was born on Jan 20, 1962 in Ontario, Oregon to Buzz and Karan Payne. She was the oldest of four children. She grew up in Kaysville, Utah and graduated from Davis High School in 1980 and was the Sterling Scholar in Home Economies.
Darla worked for nine summers in West Yellowstone, Montana, starting at age 14. Her goal was to pay for all of her college expenses, which she accomplished. She graduated from Utah State University with a B.S. Degree in Home Economics Education.
For many years, Darla had a desire to serve in the Peace Corps. She taught Home Economics at a high school in Sierra Leone, West Africa for two years. When she returned she taught at the high school in Malad, Idaho for five years.
Darla married Cameron Checketts on June 8, 1989 in the Logan Utah Temple. They had 5 beautiful children. She felt it was important to stay home and raise her children. Due to her love of teaching, she worked at a local preschool while her children were in school. For the past five years she taught at Ben Lomond High School in the FAC department.
She served in many positions in the Church including Relief Society President and Compassionate Service Leader. The family has lived in West Point for the past 21 years.
Her greatest joys in life were family activities, serving others and teaching. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, aunt, friend and teacher.
Darla is survived by her husband and five children; Alison (Cory) Coleman, Adrick (Michelle), Avin (Tiffany), Everton, Kirwan; three adored grandchildren, Chase, Lucas, and Liam; her parents, sisters: Roma (John) Goldhardt, Susan (Mark) Peden; brother, Dwight (Jen) Payne and many extended family members.
A viewing will be held at the Layton Myers Mortuary 250 N. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah on Friday July 10, 2020 from 6-8 pm. A graveside service will be held at the West Point City Cemetery 40 N. 4000 W. West Point, Utah on July 11, 2020 at 9 am.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Lupus Research Alliance at https://www.lupusresearch.org/join-us/donate/
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, precautions, we ask for masks to be worn by those who attend. Please also adhere to social distancing practices. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others by returning home and calling upon the family at another time. Attendance numbers may be determined by local or state guidelines.
