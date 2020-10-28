On, Saturday, October 24, 2020, loving wife, mother, and friend, Darla Ellis, returned to her loving Heavenly Father. Darla has been overcome with the effects of dementia the last few years. She has been released from this cloud that has been over her. Born on May 31, 1939 to Marvin Draper and Minnie Belliston, where she lived her early years in Moroni, Utah. The family moved to Bountiful, Utah where she grew up. She was a graduate of Bountiful High class of 58. It was here she meet her sweetheart Tom Ellis. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple, March 25, 1960. They shared 60 wonderful years together. They were separated in death a month and a half ago; they now can be together again. They had six children together, Tammy, Diane, Roger (Susie), Craig (Connie), Elaine (Darin), Steven (April). They raised their family mostly in West Valley City, where they had their home for over 50 years. Darla loved her family with all her heart. She remained in the home as a home maker. She worked a few part time jobs here and there to help with the family. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Darla was a wonderful mother and friend to all. She wasn't able to go to, or do anything without making friends. She loved her many Grand Children and Great Grand Children very much. She enjoyed traveling on trips with her husband. She enjoyed quilting, and other hobbies related to sewing. She was also a master of canning fruits and vegetables. She is also survived by her older sister Marva Watt. Darla will be missed by all. She can best be summed up as a sweet lady.

A viewing will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, prior to funeral services, which will take place at the same location at 2 pm

The family respectfully requests that masks be worn at both viewing and funeral.

For virtual attendance, services can be viewed on the Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page at 2 pm.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.