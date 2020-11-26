Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Darleen Beals
1944 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1944
DIED
November 22, 2020
Darleen Beals's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Darleen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Freck Funeral Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Freck Funeral Chapel on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Freck Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
My heart is broken to lose this amazing friend ♥
My last visit with her was filled with pure love, and cherished moments. I will never forget the smile on her face, filled with peace.
My sincere condolences to her sons, to her family and grand children. She loved her family so very much.
I am a much better woman and friend because of this woman that I loved very much.
Rest in heavenly peace,
I will continue to Love You Always,
Lisa Canales-Smith
Lisa Canales-Smith
Friend
November 25, 2020
To know Darleen was to love her. So many memories. Put-in-bay.... endless conversations....the best confidant I will ever have... spending holidays together...sharing fur baby stories and of course her love of family friends and Elvis. My life would not be what it is without her..she helped me through one of the most difficult times of my life and then in true Darleen style she fixed it by introducing me to the man I would marry.
I will carry you in my heart always my friend.
Sharon Baker
Friend
November 25, 2020
Our condolences to the family. She was a great friend to us. Whenever we would get together it was always a “laugh fest”!
I admired her dedication to her volunteer work. She was a champion for CASA and battered women.
I’ll miss our lunch dates and conversations. Any time spent with her was enjoyable.
Rest in Heaven., my Friend We will miss you.
Sandi Vanover and Randy Peters
Sandi Vanover
Friend
November 24, 2020