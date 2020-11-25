Menu
Darleen Flentie
1939 - 2020
BORN
June 9, 1939
DIED
August 23, 2020
ABOUT
Meals On Wheels
Order Of The Eastern Star
Darleen Flentie's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, August 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Popkess Mortuary in Seneca, KS .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
29
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Centralia Community Church (East)
701 4th Street, Centralia, Kansas 66415
Popkess Mortuary
