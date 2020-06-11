Darlene Bangerter joined her family in heaven on June 11, 2020. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 9, 1955 to Frederick Alden and Beth Wood Bangerter, she grew up in Bountiful Utah and lived much of her adult life in Centerville Utah.She spent her life as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In 1982 she graduated Valedictorian from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. She worked for LDS Hospital, the American Red Cross, and other nursing institutions where she was an angel to many.Darlene travelled the world with her sister Susan and other family members. There isn't a continent that she didn't see with her own eyes. She loved beautiful music and enjoyed Disney films. Her compassion for others, especially family and friends, is incomparable in our world. She spent countless hours with many family and friends during times of healing and illness - many of whom she lovingly helped as they left this mortal realm. Her heart was much bigger than her stature. Loved by all who knew her, she will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind.Survived by her uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends; she is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Philip and sister Susan.Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Bountiful City Cemetery at 2224 S. 200 West on Oak Street. To keep each other safe, please follow Davis County social distancing guidelines.In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the American Red Cross.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.