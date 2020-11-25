Menu
Darlene Bucar
1960 - 2020
BORN
May 16, 1960
DIED
November 20, 2020
Darlene Bucar's passing at the age of 60 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northwood Funeral Home & Crematory in West Palm Beach, FL .

Published by Northwood Funeral Home & Crematory on Nov. 25, 2020.
