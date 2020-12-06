Menu
Darlene Fuller
1938 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1938
DIED
July 26, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Darlene Fuller's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, July 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Published by Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fairmont Cemetery
N. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Funeral services provided by:
Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory
