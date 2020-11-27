Darlene Johnson's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pipkin-Braswell Funerals in Denver, CO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Darlene in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pipkin-Braswell Funerals website.
Published by Pipkin-Braswell Funerals on Nov. 27, 2020.
