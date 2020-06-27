Heaven has been blessed to receive our earthly angel....Darlene Miller Johnson, age 89, just 12 days shy of her 90th birthday. She passed away in Tremonton Utah on June 24, 2020 with her three daughters surrounding her and her sweetheart and grandchildren attending on multiple video calls. She was born July 6, 1930 in Logan, Utah to parents, Ross Arland and Jessie Adams Miller. She was the third of six children growing up in Blue Creek and Tremonton.



Darlene attended Bear River High School and that is where she met her sweetheart and eternal companion, Elwin Johnson. She loved to watch him play basketball. What she was really doing, she said, was admiring his cute butt. You've got to love her honesty. Elwin said that on their first date, after walking her to her door, he knew immediately that she was the one he would marry. They were married April 22, 1949 in Tremonton and then sealed together in the Logan Temple April 20, 1951. For 71 years, Elwin and Darlene were dedicated to each other through all the ups and downs that life brings. Their love and compassion for each other was an example to all their family and those who were blessed to be a part of their lives.



They welcomed three daughters into their home and the fun began. Elwin always said he lived with a lot of estrogen in his home, but he was still in charge. And of course, all the girls let him think that he was. As many grandchildren and great grandchildren arrived, Darlene's love expanded and she made sure that all were given many hugs and kisses, both coming and going from their home. Family meant everything to her.



Darlene was a beautiful and talented seamstress. She made all the bridesmaid dresses and mother's dresses for each of her three daughters' weddings. She made every house a home with an eye for beauty. Darlene was incredibly thoughtful, kind, loving, compassionate, determined, and very hardworking. She had and gave more love to all she knew than anyone can ever hope to possess. And let's never forget her feisty side!



Darlene and Elwin loved to sing in church. They would perform special duets and quartets with their dear friends Wayne and Gwen Hansen. They always made sure to call family members and sing "Happy Birthday" to them, which turned into a much-anticipated and treasured tradition. They were so dedicated to doing this no matter where they were. On one occasion they made a special trip home from their wintering in St. George to surprise their middle daughter, Cathy, while she was working at the post office. With the lobby very full of patrons, they sang happy birthday in marvelous harmony and received a cheerful round of applause. On their 50th wedding anniversary the daughters surprised Elwin and Darlene with a huge reception for all their family and friends. The reception line lasted three hours and the event provided lasting entertainment and fun for all. Elwin and Darlene then took the whole family on a bus tour to Branson, Missouri which provided wonderful eternal memories to cherish.



From March 1990-1991 Elwin and Darlene served a mission in Washington and Arizona for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They made many lifelong friends through this experience and remained in contact for many, many years.



Darlene is survived by her husband Elwin, and three children: Danna Lynn Johnson, Cathaleen (Mark) Mol, Janette (Don) Fowers, brother Gary Lee Miller, sister Myrna Loy Estep, sister-in-law Gaye Archibald Miller, sister-in-law Geraldine Johnson Hansen; 15 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Boyd R. Miller and sister, Norma Miller.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tara Bingham and Zack Snow from Summit Hospice along with Lisa Ballard from Visiting Angels and the angels at "Our House" assisted living in Tremonton.



A viewing will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah.



Graveside services will be held June 29 2020, 11:00 A.M., at Hooper cemetery, 5301 South 6300 West.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.