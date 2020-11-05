On Monday November 2, 2020, Darlene Kruppa, loving wife, mother and sister passed away at the age of 70. Darlene was born December 28, 1949 in Massena, NY. On October 27, 1972 she married Steven Kruppa. They had one son, Lee.

Darlene had a passion for fishing, traveling in the motorhome and doing various forms of woodworking.

Her favorite place to go fishing was Strawberry Reservoir, where she created many wonderful memories and usually out-fished her husband.

Darlene and Steve enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and enjoyed visiting all of the lower 48 states in it.

When not traveling or fishing, Darlene's interests turned to woodworking. She loved doing intarsia, creating bowls, serving trays and other woodcraft items all of which she loved to give to family and friends.

Darlene was proceeded in death by her father, Allen Baxter of Massena New York and her Mother Irene Baxter of Massena New York. She is survived by her husband, Steve Kruppa, her son, Lee Kruppa, her brothers Tim Baxter of Kettering Ohio and Bruce Baxter of Omaha Nebraska.

A graveside service will be held on Monday November 9, 2020 at the West Point City Cemetery at 1 P.M. Family and Friends are invited to gather at her home, 205 N. 1750 W. West Point UT, after memorial services have completed.



