Darlene Zaren's passing at the age of 71 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Joseph E Sass Funeral Home in Milwaukee, WI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Darlene in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Joseph E Sass Funeral Home website.
Published by Joseph E Sass Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
