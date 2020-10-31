Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Darnell L. Garcia
1951 - 2020
BORN
July 27, 1951
DIED
October 25, 2020
Darnell L. Garcia, 69, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.

He was born July 27, 1951, to Jose and Lena Garcia in Ogden High School.

Darnell will be forever known for his sense of humor, personality, and generosity. He was well known for his pitching ability and his love of sports.

The simplest things made him happy, especially his little dog Pickles.

Darnell is survived by his children; Chanel Baker, Patrick Nevarez, Kevin Garcia, Matt Stone, and sisters; Rachel (Steve) Salazar, Anita (Chuck) Diarte, and Elena Vigil, eight Grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Darnell is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Roger Garcia, Orlando Garcia, and his sister Lulu Valdez.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Leavitt's Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.