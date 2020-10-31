Darnell L. Garcia, 69, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.



He was born July 27, 1951, to Jose and Lena Garcia in Ogden High School.



Darnell will be forever known for his sense of humor, personality, and generosity. He was well known for his pitching ability and his love of sports.



The simplest things made him happy, especially his little dog Pickles.



Darnell is survived by his children; Chanel Baker, Patrick Nevarez, Kevin Garcia, Matt Stone, and sisters; Rachel (Steve) Salazar, Anita (Chuck) Diarte, and Elena Vigil, eight Grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



Darnell is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Roger Garcia, Orlando Garcia, and his sister Lulu Valdez.



Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.