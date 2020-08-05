Menu
Darrel Ray Goodfellow
1958 - 2020
BORN
January 19, 1958
DIED
July 9, 2020
Darrell Ray Goodfellow, 62, passed away suddenly at his home on July 9, 2020.

He was born in Newton, England on January 19, 1958 to Reed Goodfellow and Margaret Shandley.

Darrell could best be described as having a free spirit. He had a love for aviation. In his professional life, he was an electronic electrical engineer and had outstanding expertise in his field. Darrell was divorced.

Darrell was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his son, Chase Goodfellow and his brother, Scott L. Goodfellow. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
