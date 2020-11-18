Menu
Darrell Aldrich
1959 - 2020
BORN
April 23, 1959
DIED
November 16, 2020
Darrell Aldrich's passing at the age of 61 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Deal Funeral Directors website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Deal Funeral Directors
22757 Hwy 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30461
Funeral services provided by:
Deal Funeral Directors
