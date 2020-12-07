Darrell Conley's passing at the age of 63 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Darrell in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home website.
Published by Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
