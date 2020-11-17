Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Darrell Gale
1955 - 2020
BORN
April 9, 1955
DIED
November 11, 2020
Darrell Gale's passing at the age of 65 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc in Walker, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Darrell in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Wake
7:00p.m.
Sugar Point Community Center
10103 Battle Point Drive NW, Federal Dam, Minnesota 56641
Nov
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Sugar Point Community Center
10103 Battle Point Drive NW, Federal Dam, Minnesota 56641
Funeral services provided by:
Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.