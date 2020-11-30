Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Darrell Gildemeister
1939 - 2020
BORN
March 1, 1939
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Darrell Gildemeister's passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids in Dell Rapids, SD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Darrell in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.