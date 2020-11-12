Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Darrell Hunt
1942 - 2020
BORN
August 17, 1942
DIED
November 9, 2020
Darrell Hunt's passing at the age of 78 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home in White Cottage, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Darrell in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the William Thompson & Son Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr, White Cottage, OH 43791
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr, White Cottage, OH 43791
Funeral services provided by:
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.