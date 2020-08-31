Darrell James King "Pop"



July 9, 1928 - August 24, 2020



Our kind, loving husband, father, and grandfather, Darrell James King, 92, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home in Clinton, Utah.



He was born on July 9, 1928 in West Point, Utah to James Henry and Clara Youngberg King, and to a large and very loving family. He lived his entire life in West Point and Clinton, Utah.



Darrell was married and sealed to his eternal companion, LaRue Hartley, in the Salt Lake Temple. They spent 66 years loving and caring for each other.



Darrell attended school in Davis County, and graduated from Davis High School.



He loved his country, and served in the Army as a Paratrooper, training other Paratroopers, as a Sergeant First Class.



He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in many callings, including bishop and counselor in the Stake Presidency. He loved the gospel and serving others. He and LaRue served faithfully and joyfully in Manistique, Michigan when they were called to the Milwaukee Wisconsin Mission.



Darrell worked for Farr Better lce Cream for over 50 years, and made many lifelong friends there. After his retirement, he worked on the Church Farms, with his dear friend Burt Johnson, retiring at the age of 89.



Most of all, Darrell loved his family and enjoyed time spent with all of them. He loved each of his 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife LaRue and his children: Gayle



(Gary) Barney, Mel (Julie) King, Ned (Lisa) King and Cami (Colton) Baker. He is also survived by a sister, Verda Bell, and a brother, Blaine Thurgood.



Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, Grant King, Carl King, Lawrence Thurgood, Dale King, LaMar King, and 7 sisters, Louise Burningham, Blanche Lish, Della Cook, LaVon Barker, Ellen Bryson, Ruby Hart, and Lola Hart. He was also preceded by two granddaughters, Jenny and Emily.



A private graveside service was held on Monday, August 31, 2020.



lnterment, West Point City Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.