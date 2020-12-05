Menu
Darrell Koch
1973 - 2020
BORN
April 5, 1973
DIED
December 2, 2020
Darrell Koch's passing at the age of 47 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home in Schuylkill Haven, PA .

Published by Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Grace Evangelical Congregational Church
Schuylkill Haven,
Funeral services provided by:
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
