Darrell Roberts
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 12, 1937
DIED
November 20, 2020
Darrell Roberts's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chapel Of Hope in Hobbs, NM .

Published by Chapel Of Hope on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Chapel of Hope Funeral Home
3321 North Dal Paso Street, Hobbs, New Mexico 88240
Nov
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Prairie Haven Memorial Park Cemetery
2201 E. Stanolind Road, Hobbs, New Mexico 88240
Funeral services provided by:
Chapel Of Hope
