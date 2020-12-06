Darrell West's passing at the age of 62 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS in Oliver Springs, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Darrell in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS website.
Published by PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS on Dec. 6, 2020.
