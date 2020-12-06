Menu
Darrell West
1958 - 2020
BORN
November 16, 1958
DIED
November 17, 2020
Darrell West's passing at the age of 62 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS in Oliver Springs, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Darrell in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS website.

Published by PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Premier Sharp Funeral Home
209 Roane Street, Oliver Springs, Tennessee 37840
Funeral services provided by:
PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
