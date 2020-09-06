Menu
Darrell Richard Zufelt
1939 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1939
DIED
September 2, 2020
ABOUT
Hill Air Force Base
Darrell Richard Zufelt passed away at home on Wednesday, September 2.

Darrell was renowned for his upbeat, fun-loving spirit. Called "Putt Putt" growing up, he was known for tinkering with things and working with his hands. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a love of aviation, automobiles, technology, and being in nature. His sense of humor, teasing nature, gentle smile, and joyful laugh were signatures of his personality. He was on a constant quest for knowledge and learning more about the world around him. He was always very energetic and full of life. Whether it was riding motorcycles, fishing in his favorite spot, or working on cars, he always immersed himself in meaningful hobbies.

Darrell was born in Richfield, Utah to Richard and Leah Zufelt. He worked as a civilian employee at Hill Air Force Base for more than 30 years. He was the oldest of four children: Lane, Brent (deceased) (Nyla) and Rosalie.

Darrell's legacy will live on through his wife Jan, son Michael (Trudy), and daughter Debbie, as well as seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is deeply loved and will be forever missed by his family and friends.

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
