Darrin Newman
1968 - 2020
BORN
July 7, 1968
DIED
November 25, 2020
Darrin Newman's passing at the age of 52 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi Funeral Home in Canton, OH .

Published by Rossi Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rossi Family Funeral Home, Inc.
730 30th St. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709
Nov
30
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW, Canton, OH 44709
Dec
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Christ the Servant Parish
GUEST BOOK
Darrin was a great guy- fun loving , hard working and dedicated to servicing his customers with professionalism. I worked closely with Darrin at Deufol for several years. He was a joy to work with and always had a positive attitude. He will be missed and mourned by many. May his thoughts and memories carry you thru this difficult time.His premature passing is shocking and sad since he was in the prime of his life. God bless him and his wonderful family. Deepest sympathy from Ron and Regina Skully.
Ron Skully
Coworker
November 30, 2020
Darrin was a great guy. I'm lucky to have known him. My condolences on your loss.
Carlos Delly
Coworker
November 30, 2020
My deepest heartfelt sympathy on the loss of a great man. Darrin has been a great mentor colleague and friend to me over our tenure together at work. He will be missed dearly
Adam Beamer
Coworker
November 30, 2020
Val, I was very sorry to hear about Darrin. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Kelly Wachunas
Friend
November 30, 2020
Darrin was such a great person.....he became your friend the first time you met him. Thoughts and prayers sent to his family.
Robin Nofsinger
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
Lisa Shoup
November 30, 2020
Val we are heartbroken over your loss. Our deepest sympathy goes out to you and your family.
Charlie and Ellie Robbins
Friend
November 30, 2020
Val, Im sorry to hear about your loss. My prayers for you and your family.
Bonnie Tolson
Friend
November 29, 2020
Val ... my heart breaks for you and your family...I do know what you’re going through... your friend Ruthann Samaras
Ruth Ann Samaras
Friend
November 29, 2020
Darrin was hard working and enjoyable to be around. I always admired how active he was with kids and family. My deepest sympathies to everyone - he will be missed.
Louie Busalacchi
Coworker
November 29, 2020
With Sympathy & Prayers to Val & the Family. We are so very sorry to hear of your loss. With Love Your cousin's Ron & Nellie Shirley & Family

Ron & Nellie Nellie(Marteney)Shirley
Family
November 29, 2020
Darrin was an amazing person. I got to know him when he started dating Val, way back in the day. One year at a New Years Eve party we all went too, him and I danced and just laughed.

My thoughts and prayers go out to Val and his kids.
Danielle Putney
Friend
November 29, 2020
Elizabeth Todd
November 29, 2020