Darryl J. Shula, 67, of Penn Township, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born on February 27, 1953 in Greensburg, to the late Joseph and Clara (Dudek) Shula. Darryl loved cars and car shows, and was an aficionado of all things classic Volkswagen. He was a life-long member of Sacred Heart Parish. Darryl was a hard worker, was very smart, and was an artist. His sense of humor and heart of gold will be missed by his beloved wife, Barbara (Caruso) Shula; three loving children, April Shula, Luke (wife Wendy) Shula, and Rebecca (husband Kyle) Funk; 10 grandchildren, Christopher Morris, Madeline Morris, James Faust, Cash Funk, Aaliyah Shula, Presley Funk, Ariana Shula, Jazzlyn Funk, Alexa Shula, and Stevie Funk; a brother, Dennis (wife Sue) Shula; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be private. Friends are welcome to attend a funeral mass on Saturday, July 25 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Parish, 504 Cowan Ave., Jeannette. Arrangements entrusted to Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
