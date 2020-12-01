Menu
Darwin Esaw
1964 - 2020
BORN
December 12, 1964
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Kansas State University
Darwin Esaw's passing at the age of 55 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. in Kansas City, KS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Thatcher's Funeral Chapel
1520 North 5th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66101
Funeral services provided by:
Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc.
