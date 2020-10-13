Daryel B "Butch" Miller, age 73, passed away unexpectedly October 7, 2020 at home of natural causes. Butch was living with his nephew Sam Whaley in Ogden, Utah at the time of his passing.



Born in Ypsilanti, Michigan in 1947, Butch spent his youth in California with his father William B. Miller and stepmother Patsy Fry Miller, moving to Alaska with his family in 1960. He is survived by several siblings and their families: Dorothy Miller, Charles (Kathy) Miller, Yvonne (Jim) Hubbs of Eagle River, Alaska; Darlene (Charles) Walkden of Homer, Alaska; Dale (Debbie) Miller of Anchorage, Alaska; Glenn (Robin) Miller of Creswell, Oregon, and Sylvia (Mark) Whaley of Ogden, Utah. He is also survived by his son Gerald (Joanna) Miller of Minot, North Dakota and their seven children, and his daughter Jolene Miller of Oklahoma. He also had two daughters from an early marriage, Sylvia Renae and Gina Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Kenneth and David Miller.



Butch worked in Alaska for Wein Airlines before moving to California and enlisting in the US Army during the Viet Nam era, he served in Germany. Butch worked as a long-haul truck driver, in a plumbing parts business, as a plumbing repairman and finally as a plumbing contractor, earning a master plumbing license in North Dakota. He traveled to Germany and Russia and throughout parts of the United States in his plumbing business. He loved his family, motorcycles, and his pets. He is remembered for his amazing stories, his unquenchable humor and his tolerance for his siblings saying consistently, "Butch did it!" when something went on. He was a loving Dad, Brother, Uncle and Grandfather.



A memorial service is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, October at 17, 2020 at the home of Daryel's niece Tori Whaley, 3890 N 3900 W, Ogden, Utah to honor and celebrate his life. Cremation is provided under the care of Myers Mortuary of Ogden, Utah.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.