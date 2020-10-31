Daryl C. Chapman
Age 84, of Coraopolis, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully with her sons by her side on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Daryl was the loving mom of Mark (Christine) Chapman and Ross (Shawn) Chapman; adoring grandmother of Kendra Wilson, Kyle Chapman, Mazie Chapman, and Coleton Chapman; great-grandmother of Arya and Theo Soltys; sister of Carmelle Nickens; lifelong family friend of Christianne Sucher; and former wife of the late James E. Chapman, Jr.
Arrangements by BEINHAUER-CONNELL. Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects to Daryl (the family will not be present, please RSVP online on Daryl's tribute page www.beinhauer.com
) on Monday, Nov. 2, 3-5 p.m.at 5120 West Library Avenue, Bethel Park, 15102, 412-835-7940. Services and burial private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of Daryl's favorite charities: St. Jude (www.stjude.org/donate
) or Humane Animal Rescue, formerly Humane Society (https://www.humaneanimalrescue.org/ways-to-give/make-a-donation/
) .
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.