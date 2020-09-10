Daryl R. Clark passed away at home on September 5, 2020. He was born June 5, 1948 to Carlos R. Clark and Marinda Call. He was the 5th of 14 children which included step-sliblings from Audrey Clark.



He married Marlene Buckley on April 11th 1974 and raised a family of four children.



Daryl served in the Navy from July of 1968 to July of 1974. He retired from Hill Air Force Base.



He loved hunting, camping, fishing with family and friends. Re-enacting the Mountain Man era and lifestyle was a big part of his life.



He is survived by his four children and spouses, fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Per his request, no services will be held.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.