Daryl Glasper's passing at the age of 60 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc in Dayton, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Daryl in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.