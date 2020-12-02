Menu
Daryl Glasper
1960 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1960
DIED
January 1, 2020
Daryl Glasper's passing at the age of 60 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc in Dayton, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406
Funeral services provided by:
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
