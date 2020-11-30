Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Daryl Moore
1975 - 2020
BORN
January 29, 1975
DIED
November 18, 2020
Daryl Moore's passing at the age of 45 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Lincoln, NE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Daryl in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Colonial Chapel Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R ST, Lincoln, Nebraska 68504
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.