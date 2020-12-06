Daryle Backstrom's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by J W McCauley Funeral Home in West Newton, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Daryle in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J W McCauley Funeral Home website.
Published by J W McCauley Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.