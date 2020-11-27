Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Daryll Waters
1938 - 2020
BORN
May 27, 1938
DIED
November 20, 2020
Daryll Waters's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ernst Funeral Home in Waukee, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Daryll in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ernst Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ernst Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
900 South Warrior, Waukee, Iowa 50263
Funeral services provided by:
Ernst Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I will miss the life time we had together, my brother. but will think of you often. Joanne know my heart hurts for you. Kids know it was a long life of love. Until I see you again Daryll. Love Jac and Carol
John Carlson
Brother
November 22, 2020