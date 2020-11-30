Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
DaShaun Simmons
1992 - 2020
BORN
August 1, 1992
DIED
November 3, 2020
DaShaun Simmons's passing at the age of 28 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Divinity Mortuary in Moncks Corner, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of DaShaun in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Divinity Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Divinity Mortuary on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Alfred Williams Community Center
4441 Durant Ave, N. Charleston, South Carolina 29405
Funeral services provided by:
Divinity Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.