DaShaun Simmons's passing at the age of 28 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Divinity Mortuary in Moncks Corner, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of DaShaun in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Divinity Mortuary website.
Published by Divinity Mortuary on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.