Daveion Hill
1996 - 2020
BORN
November 24, 1996
DIED
November 25, 2020
Daveion Hill's passing at the age of 24 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. in Kansas City, MO .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Serenity Funeral Home
1101 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, Missouri 64131
Dec
3
Interment
12:30p.m.
XII Gates Memorial Gardens
9500 Bannister Rd, Kansas City, Missouri 64134
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C.
