David Allen
1965 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1965
DIED
November 17, 2020
David Allen's passing at the age of 54 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home website.

Published by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral service
3:45p.m.
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke, MA 01040
