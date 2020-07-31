David Hugo Allred passed away peacefully in his sleep on 22 July 2020, at his home. He was 87 years old.



David was born to Hugo and Mildred (Morris) Allred of Salt Lake City, UT. He was the eldest of their three children.



He graduated from South High School and married Shirley Van Ballegooie. They later divorced. Together they raised five children and lived primarily in Layton and Clearfield. Dave worked a multitude of jobs to support his growing family until his employment at Hill Air Force Base. He worked in various positions before retiring as a Production Management Specialist after 32 years of service.



He enjoyed traveling to the various states his job required, taking his family on many camping and fishing trips throughout Utah and playing pinochle with friends.



He is survived by his brother Gary (Flossie) Allred of Sandy, UT; son Jeff Allred of Harrisville, UT; daughters Shirlene Allred of Washington Terrace, UT, Christina Nalder of Roy, UT and Tina (Todd) Rankin of Las Vegas, NV; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and special friend, Phil Hansen of Salt Lake City.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carolyn, friend Shirley, son Michael and one great-grandchild.



A graveside memorial service with family and friends will be held at 2 pm on Friday, 7 August at the Clinton City Cemetery in Clinton, Utah.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Hepatitis C Foundation.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.