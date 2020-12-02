Menu
David Baker
1972 - 2020
BORN
April 15, 1972
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Catholic
David Baker's passing at the age of 48 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville in Graniteville, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville website.

Published by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main Street, Graniteville, South Carolina 29829
Funeral services provided by:
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
