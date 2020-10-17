David E. Baker, 86, of Monroeville (formerly Blairsville and Holiday Park) died Friday, October 16, 2020, after a long battle against lung cancer. He is survived by his son, Charles Baker (Lynore Hardman), and his daughter, Rose (Thomas) Baldauf, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn (Pace); four sisters, Rose Haunty, Lillian Gibbons, Mary Shields and Thelma Kaiser; and a brother, Charles Baker. Dave served in the United States Marine Corps from 1954-57 and was in the reserves until 1962; afterwards, he was a self-employed contractor who carved statues in his spare time. "Uncle Dave" worked hard his whole life to provide for his family, and served as a model of strength and decency to all who knew him. Services for Dave were private with his family in Blairsville Cemetery with military honors.

Published by Hart Funeral Home Inc from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.